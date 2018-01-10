Evansville Street Maintenance Preps For Winter Storm

We have had our fair share of frigid weather so far this winter across the Tri-State. Overall not much in the way of snow and ice.

Much more snow has fallen in the northern half of the Hoosier state. That looks to change over the next day, travel will likely be disrupted. Street and road preparations have already begun across Evansville.

With temperatures forecasted to get into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday you would never know there was winter storm just a day away.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect from Thursday 9PM through Friday 9PM for most of the Tri-State. Significant snow and ice is expected.

Preparations are underway for Evansville’s Street and Maintenance Team, they are ready to combat the freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Greg Bryant, is a superintendent and says they are ready to go,

“You want to be able to keep the roads clear, so right now we have our trucks loaded with salt and fuel and ready to go, will try to get a little jump on the snow as it gets closer, will decide when were going to come in and make the attack.”

This is a tricky and complex storm, with rain to proceed ice and snow, that could make for difficult conditions for crews.

Bryant says, “One of the issues there is, with the rain coming in first you can’t pre-treat the roads, to kind of get a jump on the ice, will quickly respond when the ice moves in.”

Evansville Street and Maintenance has added 3 new 2017 trucks to their 14 truck fleet as they cover 12 routes. Officials say they have about 6000 tons of salt at 3 different locations.

