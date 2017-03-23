44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville State Representative Hosts Series of Town Halls

March 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

As the 2017 legislative session is winding down, State Representative Ryan Hatfield says he wanted the voters’ thoughts on what lawmakers are working on, so he’s holding his own town hall.

It gives people a chance to voice their opinions on major issues through the Indiana General Assembly.

At the town hall, he’s also giving an update on issues at the State House.

“It’s just another opportunity for a fuller conversation with the people of Evansville,” said Hatfield. “And an opportunity to hear from them and to also share some updates from the legislature.”

Hatfield’s next two town halls will be on April 8th at the Vanderburgh County Central Library, and on April 25th at Potter’s Wheel.

