Evansville Stabbing

Evansville police say a woman stabbed a man in the 23-hundred block of North Main.

Police say a neighbor called — just after 1:30 this morning — about a man and woman fighting.

According to a sergeant — on duty — Amanda Porter stabbed the man in the chest.

Police say she took off and eventually ran into traffic at Heidlebach and Diamond…where a driver swerved to miss her.

Porter went to the hospital for minor injuries and was later booked into the Vanderburgh County jail.

The stabbing victim is at the hospital in stable condition.

