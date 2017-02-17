Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Sports Corp. didn’t communicate with UE to bring OVC Basketball Tournaments to Evansville February 17th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Thursday’s announcement of the Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments coming to Evansville in February 2018 is raising speculation of whether the University of Evansville would leave the Missouri Valley Conference for the OVC.

The Evansville Sports Corporation told 44Sports Friday it did not communicate with the university to bring the OVC tournaments to the Tri-state, and is focused on bringing higher profile college basketball events to the area in the future.

University of Evansville Athletics has yet to respond to 44Sports’ inquiry regarding whether the school is considering changing athletic conferences.

