Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Sports Corp., City Look to Make Evansville Premiere Basketball Championship Destination February 27th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

With a few days leading up to the Great Lakes Valley Tournaments coming to Evansville, Sports Director JoJo Gentry speaks with Evansville Sports Corporation’s executive director Jason Sands about how the city and other community members look to advance the city as a notable basketball championship hub.

The 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Tournaments are also coming to Evansville next year.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments