Evansville Soon to Have a Cleaner City

Next month will start the first Keep Evansville Beautiful city-wide cleanup.

The cleanup is set for April 1st from nine to 11 a.m.

The event will cover 13 local neighborhoods.

Every first Saturday of the month, Keep Evansville Beautiful and Clean Evansville have been doing a cleanup in different areas of Evansville.

The organization made the decision to partner with Mayor Winnecke and the City Parks Department to take this another step further.

For more information and to register online, visit Keep Evansville Beautiful.

