Evansville Shots Fired Suspect is Dead Following a Stand Off

An Evansville shots fired suspect is dead following a more than three hour stand off. Police were trying to make contact with Aaron Dayvolt, who was wanted on felony warrants and for shooting at a man Friday morning.

Dayvolt was found dead in his home following a three hour stand off near the area of St. James and Rheinhardt Avenue.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Evansville Police are on the scene of a shooting in the St. James and Rheinhardt Avenue area. Officers say they are blocking off the area as they investigate.

Police say at least one vehicle has been shot in that area.

We will update information as it becomes available.

