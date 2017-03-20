Evansville Shooting Suspect Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial

The gender identity of a woman may have played a role in a shooting that left her hospitalized, and the man accused of pulling the trigger has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

After two conflicting reports from psychiatrists, a judge has claimed Gerald Lewis was not able to understand the proceedings or assist in his defense.

Police say Lewis shot Crystal Cash back in 2016 after being in her apartment and massage parlor.

In the police affidavit, Cash had said Lewis was nice to her at first until he used her bathroom and then turned into a monster.

Cash, biologically born a male, now identifies as a female.

Police have discovered Lewis belongs to the group ‘Israel United in Christ,” which is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a black supremacist group.

Lewis will be back in court March 27th.

