Evansville Shooting Suspect Ruled Incompetent to Stand Trial

An Evansville man will not stand trial for attempted murder and a number of related charges after being found incompetent in a psychiatric review. Gerald Lewis will be sent instead to the State Department of Mental Health in Logansport, Indiana.

Lewis is accused of shooting Crystal Cash last year in Evansville. Police say Crystal Cash’s gender identity may have played a role in the shooting. Cash was biologically born a male, but identifies as a female.

Officers discovered Lewis belongs to the group ‘Israel United in Christ,” which is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a black supremacist group.

