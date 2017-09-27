Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Shelters Near Capacity After Taking in Hurricane Dogs September 27th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Many Evansville animal shelters are at or near capacity after taking in several dogs impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Those shelters, including It Takes a Village Animal Rescue, are now asking people to consider adopting or fostering one of these dogs.

Any time a shelter takes in dogs, it takes money to care for them until they can be adopted or fostered.

While the shelter reaches capacity, it means they can’t take in dogs locally who may be at kill shelters.

“It Takes a Village hates to say ‘no’ and we try not to, but with things like this happen we reach out even more for people to foster,” said Missy Mosby, animal advocate. “We even did some reduction in adoption fees to try and get move some dogs and get them home so we can come more in.”

If you can’t adopt or foster a dog, you can help the shelters out by donating items like cleaning supplies.

