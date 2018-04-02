Evansville Sears to Close Sunday, April 8th

In less than a week another big brick and mortar store will close its doors in the Tri-State. Officials say the Evansville Sears at the Washington Square Mall is set to close Sunday, April 8th.

Local Real Estate agent, Joe Kiefer says the building is still on the market and they are actively looking for tenants.

This Sears location is one of dozens of stores around the country that will be closing in the next few months.

Kiefer says he would consider dividing up the space, but he would like to lease the property rather than sell it.

