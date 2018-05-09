Home Indiana Evansville Tristate Schools Participate In National Bike To School Day May 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Students in Evansville will join thousands of families across the country on National Bike To School Day, Wednesday May 9, 2018. Caze Elementary, Boonville Middle School, Haubstadt Community School, and Francisco Elementary School are the only schools in the Tristate that are participating in National Bike to School Day. 31 schools in total across the Hoosier state will be participate in todays event.

National Bike to School Day highlights the League of American Bicyclists National Bike Month, this provides an opportunity for school across America to come together to show what one can gain from bicycling and to encourage the families to give biking for transportation a shot.

Health by Design provides support and assistance to communities across Indiana, that are looking to increase participation and improve safety among children who walk or bike to school. Health by Design is a coalition of collaborators who work at the intersection of the built environment and public health, collaborating across sectors and disciplines to make sure Indiana communities have neighborhoods, public spaces and transportation infrastructure that promote active and healthy lifestyles.

“Momentum around walking and biking to school continues to grow, as more people realize the many benefits it offers,” said Kim Irwin, Health by Design’s executive director. “Now that spring has finally arrived, and we’re beginning to spend more time outdoors, Bike to School Day is a fantastic opportunity to bring together families, school staff, public officials, and community leaders for a day of fun, health and awareness. It’s also a great opportunity to increase the visibility of bicycling and walking as active transportation while reminding everyone, regardless of how they travel, to prioritize safety on our roadways.”

Schools currently participating in the May 9 program and contact information are listed below:

Boonville

Boonville Middle, Bradley Scales, 812-897-1420

Carmel

Carmel Elementary, Ana Everett, 317-844-0168

Carmel Middle, David Littlejohn, 317-846-7331

College Wood Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-733-6430

Forest Dale Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-844-4948

Mohawk Trails Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-844-1158

Prairie Trace Elementary, Cathy Hardwick, 317-571-7925

West Clay Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-733-6500

Woodbrook Elementary, David Littlejohn, 317-846-4225

Chesterton

Brummit Elementary, LouAnn Hopson, 219-983-3660

Columbus

CSA Lincoln Campus, Kelli Thompson, 812-376-4447

L F Smith Elementary, Kelli Thompson, 812-376-4317

Lillian Schmitt Elementary, Kelli Thompson, 812-376-4307

Parkside Elementary, Kelli Thompson, 812-376-4314

W D Richards Elementary, Kelli Thompson, 317-376-4311

Evansville

Caze Elementary, Jeremy Buente, 812-477-5567

Fort Wayne

Bloomingdale Elementary, Krista Stockman, 260-467-6700

Francisco

Francisco Elementary, Gina Dupps, 812-782-3207

Goshen

Chandler Elementary, Megan McClellan, 574-533-5085

Haubstadt

Haubstadt Community, Scott VanMeter, 812-768-6487

Indianapolis

Center for Inquiry II, Meg Horn, 317-226-4284

Shortridge Law & Public Policy High, Evan Horn, 317-226-2810

William A. Bell School 60 Reggio Academy, Alisha Valentine, 317-226-4369

Logansport

Fairview Elementary, Christine Hess, 574-722-5288

Mackey

Barton Township Elementary, Karen Miller, 812-795-2292

Mitchell

Burris Elementary, Karin DuBois, 812-849-2509

Hatfield Elementary, Karin DuBois, 812-849-3834

Mitchell High School, Karin DuBois, 812-849-3663

Mitchell Jr. High School, Karin DuBois, 812-849-3747

Taylorsville

Taylorsville Elementary, Kelli Thompson, 812-526-5448

Westfield

Oak Trace Elementary, Jane Hitch, 317-867-6400

Communities and schools interested in continuing walking and biking awareness and safety activities beyond the May 9 celebration should visit www.walkbiketoschool.org or contact Health by Design for ideas and recommendations.

For more information contact Jihada Garrett, Herd Strategies, at jihada@herdstrategies.com or 317-572-7102.

