Evansville School Uses Mattresses To Raise Money For Good Cause March 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville high school music department is using mattresses to raise money for a great cause. Students from the Memorial High School’s Tiger Band and Guard and the school’s choir hosted their third annual mattress fundraiser.

The mattress show in the school’s gym was open to the public. It was filled with over 24 name brand mattress sets.

“This is much more effective, the mattress sale. Everyone, when you tell them the first time, they think this is crazy. This has been our biggest fund raiser for the last two years,” Jim Walling said, “So this is our third year for doing this, and it’s been a great opportunity for our kids.”

People could also buy adjustable power bases, premium pillows, sheets, and frames.

Every purchase went to supporting Memorial High School’s Music Department.

