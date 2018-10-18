Home Indiana Evansville Evansville School Takes Part in Great American ShakeOut October 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Great Central U.S. Shakeout kicked off Thursday in Indiana to get people prepared in case of an earthquake. Students at McCutchanville Elementary Schoo got a chance to see what this natural disaster may feel like.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security brought the Quake Cottage to the school. The earthquake simulator lets students experience what it would feel like in a 3.0, 5.0, and 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

Students also learned to drop, cover, and hold on when an earthquake happens.

IGWS Outreach Coordinator Polly Sturgeon says, “Unlike a tornado, or other natural disasters, there is no warning, there’s no alarm that goes off so we tell people to drop down on their knees, take cover under a table or chair, and hold onto it so it doesn’t bounce away from you.”

Earthquakes can happen in the Tri-State as we live near the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic zones.

The last earthquake in the Hoosier state was in the spring of 2012.

