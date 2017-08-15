44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville School to Take Part in Indiana Career Explorer’s Program

Evansville School to Take Part in Indiana Career Explorer’s Program

August 15th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sixteen middle schools across the Hoosier state are joining a new pilot program, including one in Evansville. The Indiana Career Explorer’s Program is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education and the Department of Workforce Development.

Helfrich Park Stem Academy in Evansville is one of the 16 middle schools chosen to take part in the program. It will assess how well eighth graders are prepared for college or high demand careers.

It will also give these middle schoolers guidance on how to choose their future careers.

State lawmakers approved the program earlier this year. It’s set to start next spring.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.