Home Indiana Evansville Evansville School to Take Part in Indiana Career Explorer’s Program August 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Sixteen middle schools across the Hoosier state are joining a new pilot program, including one in Evansville. The Indiana Career Explorer’s Program is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education and the Department of Workforce Development.

Helfrich Park Stem Academy in Evansville is one of the 16 middle schools chosen to take part in the program. It will assess how well eighth graders are prepared for college or high demand careers.

It will also give these middle schoolers guidance on how to choose their future careers.

State lawmakers approved the program earlier this year. It’s set to start next spring.

Comments

comments