Home Indiana Evansville Evansville School Receives Donation To Support Its Positive Behavior Program February 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An area bank is donating money to Delaware Elementary in Evansville to help support its positive behavior rewards program. United Fidelity Bank donated $2,500 to help the school implement its Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Rewards program.

The program is designed to encourage positive behaviors in students. It enables staff members to reward those students when positive behavior is observed or demonstrated.

These rewards points can be saved like money and used to buy items from Delaware’s PBIS store, the SOAR Store.

United Fidelity will also provide team members to help manage the SOAR store, to help professionally decorate it, and help promote understanding of financial responsibilities through the PBIS Rewards point system.

Bank members will also help teach students how to save, set goals and manage points to spend more wisely.

