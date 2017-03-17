Evansville School Named Technology School of the Year

A school in the Tri-State is getting an award for their use in technology.

When a banner was presented in Brian Bobbitt’s engineering class, it was known that Evansville North High School has received the 2017 Technology School of the Year award.

The school was chosen for its advancement of technology use in the classroom, including robots and 3D printers.

North High is receiving this award for the second time. The school had been chosen back in 2013.

