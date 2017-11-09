Evansville School Corporation Celebrating Veterans Day

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early. Students and parents enjoyed special assemblies honoring veterans at six EVSC schools.

At Stringtown Elementary, students took part in several musical performances. There was also a presentation from a veteran about his experience.

The school also recognized the veterans in the audience by announcing their name and rank.

Doug Mills, Stringtown Elementary, said, “For our young kids, I don’t think they often times know what’s goes on in the world around them. Plus they don’t always know that there’s younger veterans, there’s older veterans, so I think it’s important to expose our kids to what Veterans Day is, give them a little taste of understanding of what the veterans did for us.”

Students also prepared questions for the special veteran speaker and have been learning about Veteran’s Day in the classroom all week.

Comments

comments