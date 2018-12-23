Evansville Salvation Army Pushes To Meet Its Donation Goal Before The Year’s End
The Evansville Salvation Army is pushing forward to reach its goal this season. The group set out a goal of $270,000, but they’re still $25,000 away.
The group has received generous donations including a platinum coin valued at one hundred dollars, two diamond rings and one diamond pendant. Also, a one ounce silver dollar, and lastly a gold bar was donated valued at nearly $1,300.
The money collected will go toward year round services like the food pantry.
Click here to donate to the Evansville Salvation Army.