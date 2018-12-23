Home Indiana Evansville Salvation Army Pushes To Meet Its Donation Goal Before The Year’s End December 23rd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Salvation Army is pushing forward to reach its goal this season. The group set out a goal of $270,000, but they’re still $25,000 away.

The group has received generous donations including a platinum coin valued at one hundred dollars, two diamond rings and one diamond pendant. Also, a one ounce silver dollar, and lastly a gold bar was donated valued at nearly $1,300.

The money collected will go toward year round services like the food pantry.

Click here to donate to the Evansville Salvation Army.

