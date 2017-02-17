Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Salvation Army Looking to Next Campaign After Red Kettle Campaign Struggled February 17th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Salvation Army is trying to bounce back after what they say was a tough Red Kettle Campaign season. They’re hoping their War on Hunger Campaign will be more successful and turn the situation around.

“It really makes our War on Hunger Campaign that much more important,” said Salvation Army Captain Scott Strissel.

The Salvation Army in Evansville is hoping to raise $40,000 during it’s War on Hunger Campaign through April 7th. Captain Scott hopes that will make up for the Red Kettle Campaign bringing in $30,000 less than expected this year.

“This was an unfortunate surprise, kind of a shortfall if you will,” said Captain Scott. “And we’re trying to make that up. Of curse we’ve seen the need increase this year. and our funding didn’t so we’re trying to balance that out.”

Captain Scott says the Salvation Army serves 40,000 meals a year in its soup kitchen, and 40 families visit the food shelf everyday.

If it continues to not meet fund raising goals, that could mean crucial programs would be cut in a neighborhood with a lot of need, and a lot of poverty.

“So without the Salvation Army here in this specific neighborhood, a lot of people will go without meals and sometimes even the basic essentials of finding other resources with other agencies we work a lot with the other agencies to find those necessary needs and to fill those needs,” said Captain Scott.

To donate click here.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments