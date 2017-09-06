Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Salvation Army is in Desperate Need of Donations September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Salvation Army is in desperate need of donations. Volunteers with the Salvation Army sent pictures of their pantry shelves, showing they need food donations soon.

The organization is asking the public to donate non-perishable foods because they’ve seen a huge increase in families coming in to get food over the last few months.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off items at the pantry at 1040 North Fulton Avenue, or call 812-425-1375.

You can also make financial donations online at Salvation Army Evansville, or text the words ‘Helpfeed’ to 91999.

