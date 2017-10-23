Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Salvation Army Captain Heads to Puerto Rico October 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

One person in our community is working to help those who need it most on the hurricane ravaged island of Puerto Rico.

Evansville Salvation Army Captain Scott Strissel will leave Saturday for San Juan. He will serve as the Salvation Army’s press information officer for the next weeks.

That role will have Strissel working with the media, while spearheading efforts online to raise money for disaster relief.

“I’m honored to able to serve in this capacity on a team for emergency disaster services and it’s just making the preparations so I appreciate and solicit the thoughts and prayers of our local community as we head out that way,” Strissel.

If you want to join in the effort to help those in Puerto Rico, you can do so by donating to the local Salvation Army

