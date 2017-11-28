Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Sailor Killed At Pearl Harbor Making His Way Home November 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

After nearly eight decades, an Evansville sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor is making his way home. George Wilcox died on December 7, 1941 aboard the USS Oklahoma. He was killed during a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan, leading the U.S. to enter World War II.

Thanks to advanced DNA technology, the Navy was able to identify George Wilcox and find his relatives and return him to Evansville. Next month, he will be buried near his dad at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Wilcox earned the rank of Seaman Second Class and was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously.

George Wilcox was born in Byram, Mississippi on March 22, 1922 and enlisted in the Navy on April 23, 1940. He received training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 16th at 1 p.m. at Browning Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the same day as the funeral.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Evansville Wartime Museum in Evansville.

Condolences can be made online at Browning Funeral Home.

Comments

comments