Evansville Safety Day Features Mock Gas Line Rupture

Safety Day Features Mock Gas Line Rupture March 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

First responders and utility, oil and gas workers were brought together for a rare hands-on safety training. They got to experience what it’s like to be there when an underground gas line ruptures.

Enertech, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Vectren along with area fire and law enforcement crews were at the Vanderburgh County Ford Center to learn what to do if a line breaks. Officials say the mock drill and hands-on training is just another way to educate their crews.

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Darby Miller says, “In order to add some more interest to it I think, so people don’t have to sit inside all day, so we bring in the folks from Enertech, who did for us the mock strike where they pressurize a line blow smoke out of it, and it gives people some idea of what they might hear and see if they did hit a gas line.”

This was the first of seven of these mock gas line drills that will be held across Indiana.

