Evansville Runner Bob Wolf Passes Away from Brain Cancer November 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville running community is mourning after the loss of an area legend.

Bob Wolf passed away following a lengthy battle with brain cancer on the morning of November 8th.

Wolf was one of the first members of Team 13, a group of runners who train together for the Evansville Half Marathon.

When he was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year, Wolf made a goal to take part in his 15th Half Marathon. He was able to do so with help from family and friends who call themselves the “Wolf Pack.” They started a Go Fund Me page to raise enough money to buy a racing wheelchair and met their goal within just three weeks.

Wolf took part in his final Half Marathon last month with the help of his Wolf Pack.

A date for his funeral has not been set.

Previous stories on Wolf's journey since his diagnoses can be seen below:

