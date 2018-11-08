Evansville Runner Bob Wolf Passes Away from Brain Cancer
The Evansville running community is mourning after the loss of an area legend.
Bob Wolf passed away following a lengthy battle with brain cancer on the morning of November 8th.
Wolf was one of the first members of Team 13, a group of runners who train together for the Evansville Half Marathon.
When he was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year, Wolf made a goal to take part in his 15th Half Marathon. He was able to do so with help from family and friends who call themselves the “Wolf Pack.” They started a Go Fund Me page to raise enough money to buy a racing wheelchair and met their goal within just three weeks.
Wolf took part in his final Half Marathon last month with the help of his Wolf Pack.
A date for his funeral has not been set.
