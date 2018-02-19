Evansville ‘Roseanne House’ Set to Appear in Reboot

An iconic house and an iconic 90s sitcom are both coming back to tv. Next month, Roseanne will make a comeback after more than 20 years off the air.

That means the Connor house whose exteriors were shot in Evansville will be seen by America once again. The house is located on South Runnymeade Avenue near the University of Evansville.

That’s where the show’s creator and Evansville native Matt Williams went to college.

The network airing the sitcom has already taken new exterior shots of the house along with the Connors’ church and the Lobo restaurant.

The Roseanne reboot premiers March 27th.

Comments

comments