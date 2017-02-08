Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Roads to Close for Several Days for Manhole Replacement Project February 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some Evansville roads will be closed for several days. Deig Bros. Construction Company will be closing West Louisiana and West Missouri Street just west of North Baker. This is part of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility manhole replacement project. The closures are set to begin Thursday, February 9th at 7 a.m. through Monday, February 13th at 5 p.m. No emergency vehicles or personnel will be able to pass through the area.

