Some roads will be closed for the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s Manhole Installation Project. On Thursday, August 24th Ingle Street will be closed between 3rd Street and 2nd Street, beginning at 12 p.m.

Vehicles will not be able to drive through this area until the work is completed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and detour around this area.

This closure will be in place until Wednesday, August 30th at 5 p.m.

