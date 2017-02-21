Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Road To Close For Track Repairs This Week February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some track repairs could cause traffic delays this week in Evansville. TN Track Services will be closing the southbound lane on Read Street from Morgan Avenue. Crews will be repairing a track for the railroad crossing. The closure will be from Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:30 a.m. through Thursday, February 23rd at 5 p.m. Emergency personnel will be able to get through. Drivers should avoid the area while the work is being completed.

For more information about this closure, call Larry at 317-460-5207.

