Evansville River City Bop Club to Host 2017 Swing Fling February 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A little swing…a little fling…the annual Swing Fling is coming up. It’s three days of dancing with all sorts of styles, from swing to the Cha Cha. The event is from Thursday, March 2nd to Saturday, March 4th at the Holiday Inn Airport.

Tickets for the three-day event cost $79 per person. You can also pay for $10 passes each evening for “social dancing,” and dance the night away.

For more information, visit Evansville River City Bop Club.

