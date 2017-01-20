Evansville Retiree Wins $50,000 On Powerball

An Evansville retiree won thousands of dollars after buying a few Powerball tickets. Keith Parker, a retired sheet metal worker, won $50,000 on one of his Powerball tickets. Parker says he bought the ticket on a whim and won the January 7th drawing.

Keith’s family drove to Indianapolis with him to claim the prize. He plans to use the money for savings and to help with some health insurance costs. He also plans to get a new depth finder for his boat and a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Drones Convenience at 410 Tekoppel Avenue in Evansville.

Comments

comments