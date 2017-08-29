Evansville Restaurant Week Returns!
Start your diets now…
“Evansville Restaurant Week” is coming up!
This is the only city-wide celebration of our local restaurants. The official VIP kickoff event will be held on Sunday, September 10th at Walton’s Comfort Food, located in the Haynie’s Corner Art District.
Tickets to this one-night event will go on sale very soon!
All you have to do in order to participate in Restaurant Week (Sept. 11th – 24th) is to dine out at any of the 25 participating restaurants! Visit any or all during Restaurant Week and try their special menus! It’s that easy.
Participating Restaurants 2017:
Acropolis Catering & Restaurant
Azteca Mexican Cuisine
Big Bang Mongolian Grill
Bru Burger
Carne Asada
Charlie’s Mongolian Grill
Dapper Pig
DiLegge’s Restaurant and Banquet Room
Franklin Street Pizza Factory
Gangnam Korean Cuisine
Gerst Haus
Just Rennie’s Catering & Cookie Co.
La Campirana
Lamasco Bar & Grill
Lombardi’s New York Pizza and Wings
Madeleine’s Fusion Restaurant
Pangea Kitchen
Raffi’s Oasis Cafe
Sauced
Stockwell Inn
Walton’s International Comfort Food (host restaurant)
Western Ribeye and Ribs
Yangs Shabu Shabu
Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.
Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)
Let’s fix that.
Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.
And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.
Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson