Evansville Restaurant Week Returns!

Start your diets now…

“Evansville Restaurant Week” is coming up!

This is the only city-wide celebration of our local restaurants. The official VIP kickoff event will be held on Sunday, September 10th at Walton’s Comfort Food, located in the Haynie’s Corner Art District.

Tickets to this one-night event will go on sale very soon!

All you have to do in order to participate in Restaurant Week (Sept. 11th – 24th) is to dine out at any of the 25 participating restaurants! Visit any or all during Restaurant Week and try their special menus! It’s that easy.

Participating Restaurants 2017:

Acropolis Catering & Restaurant

Azteca Mexican Cuisine

Big Bang Mongolian Grill

Bru Burger

Carne Asada

Charlie’s Mongolian Grill

Dapper Pig

DiLegge’s Restaurant and Banquet Room

Franklin Street Pizza Factory

Gangnam Korean Cuisine

Gerst Haus

Just Rennie’s Catering & Cookie Co.

La Campirana

Lamasco Bar & Grill

Lombardi’s New York Pizza and Wings

Madeleine’s Fusion Restaurant

Pangea Kitchen

Raffi’s Oasis Cafe

Sauced

Stockwell Inn

Walton’s International Comfort Food (host restaurant)

Western Ribeye and Ribs

Yangs Shabu Shabu

