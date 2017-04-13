Evansville Restaurant Cited for Welfare Fraud

An Evansville restaurant is being cited for several reported welfare and health code violations. Indiana Excise officers went to Taj Mahal Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. to investigate the restaurant’s failure to comply with health requirements and service of food in an unsanitary manner after learning of repeated critical violations issued by the Vanderburgh County Health Department in March.

While inspecting the business, officers say they found two receipts showing purchases of business-related food items using an EBT card, which is a state welfare system in which families receive SNAP and TANF benefits.

Excise officers say both receipts totaled more than $150 each. They say owners reportedly paid the card holder between $100 and $120 cash for each transaction in exchange for the EBT benefits.

Other violations included failure to post smoking prohibited sign, failure to remove smoking paraphernalia, required employment and training records, having ashtrays within eight feet of the entrance, public nuisance, welfare fraud and failure to comply with health requirements.

These administrative violations will be forwarded to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for review.

