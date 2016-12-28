Evansville Resolution Run Proceeds will Benefit Holly’s House

To kick off New Year’s resolutions, there is a race coming to Evansville. The first Evansville Resolution Run will kick off on the first Saturday in January. It will be held at Wesselman Park Saturday, January 7th at 8:30 a.m.

There are nearly 250 people pre-registered for this event.

There will be a kids one mile run/walk, 5K, 10K, and 15K run through Evansville’s east side. A portion of those proceeds will benefit Holly’s House. Holly’s House is an advocacy center to help children and adults, who have been victims of crime and abuse.

For more information, visit Evansville Resolution Run.

The race schedule is listed below:

Race Packet Pickup Times – Ultimate Fit Friday, January 6th, 2017, from 4pm-7pm and 7:00-8:00am race day.

8:30am – 1 Mile Kid Run – Awards to the top 3 boys and top 3 girls (ages 5-13).

9:00am – 5K Walk – Top 3 Male/Top 3 Female (Including overall winners)

9:00am – 5k Run/Walk – Overall Male & Female Run Winner – Top 2 Male/Top 2 Female (excluding overall winners) 13 & Under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

9:00am – 10k and 15K Run/Walk – Awards to the top male and female for each race.

10:30am – Awards

