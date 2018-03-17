Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Residents Talk March Madness After UMBC Historic Win March 17th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

This year’s bracket-busting team has got many people talking. Some may even call it a Cinderella story for the UMBC Retrievers. After the huge upset many people admitted they had no choice but to toss their tournament brackets away.

The UMBC Retrievers are world beaters. The team made history on Friday night when it became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed team in the history of the men’s tournament. They took down the University of Virginia by a whopping 20 points and became the only 16 seed to ever defeat a No. 1 seed which took most people by surprise. An Evansville resident says, “Well I’ve been watching the games the only one I didn’t watch was I think was last night I think with that Virginia game so I thought it was going to be a blowout. I obviously thought it would have been the other way around.”

UMBC pulled away in the second half of the game last night, outscoring Virginia by 53-33 with a final score of 74-54. A No. 16 seed defeating a No. 1 seed has not happened since Harvard women’s basketball trumped the Stanford University Cardinals in 1998.

Another Evansville resident says, ” The upsets are why you watch these you know the cinderella stories and these small colleges that don’t have any exposure.” Despite a messed up bracket, a very optimistic University of Kentucky fan says he is still rooting for the Wildcats to win. He says, “Well Kentucky is still in it so with Virginia losing yesterday it wasn’t very good for anybody. I don’t think but what can you do it’s March Madness.”

The Retrievers are set to take on the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday, March 18th in Charlotte.

