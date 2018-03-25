Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Residents Take Advantage of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation Sales March 25th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

People around the tri-state are taking advantage of the massive Toys R Us liquidation happening nationwide.

Many of the people shopping at the Evansville Toys R Us say they are quite nostalgic about saying good-bye to a long time American retailer. Some of them are embracing the change and some of them aren’t so much.

The Toys R Us in Evansville began it’s liquidation sale on Friday, attracting parents and kids of all ages to clear off the shelves. However the days are numbered for a nationwide tradition of toy shopping and spotting the iconic giraffe at the storefront. Since 1948. Toys R Us has been there for numerous birthdays, holidays and other special occasions for plenty of generations. Darla Cannon of Evansville says she is still not ready to let go. Cannon says she is very sad, “We come here every Christmas, every birthday, I have six grandchildren so we are going to definitely miss Toys R Us.” For one Boonville couple, relying on other retail stores is not exactly ideal. Ashley Williams says, “I think Target and Walmart’s selection is horrible and I’m not big on the online shopping when it comes to toys so I prefer to actually see it myself.”

Evansville resident, Joe Notter also made a second visit with his daughter, Janelle before the sales and the stores soon disappear forever. He beleives competitors like Amazon and other online businesses are the major reason for the nationwide closure . Notter says, “It’s moving towards almost like an isolated you know buy your stuff at home and get it shipped to you.”

While Toys R Us has definitely had its glory days, many upcoming generations will get to experience a new kind of toy shopping. Notter says, “You can’t blame the millennials. You gotta blame Facebook and you know, before you blame anybody, it’s business. It’s always changing. So if you can’t embrace change in business, then you know it’s just a matter of time until you’re gone.”

The retailer has announced that sales will continue to go on until the stores close in May.

