An Evansville Resident’s Account of Friday Night Shooting

The EPD continues to investigate what led up to a man being shot and killed during a traffic stop on Evansville’s South side.

However the sounds felt closer than usual for this resident living on 17-hundred block of Hicks Drive. Jeff Brown says, “I was just kind of on the phone talking and I just hear three gunshots and it seemed closer than normal.”

It was moments later when police responded to the scene where shots were fired between Covert and Hicks Friday night around 8 o’clock. Evansville police initially stopped 58 year-old, Douglas Kemp for a moving violation on the 1600 block of Hicks Drive. Police say because Kemp was uncooperative, they requested backup but before backup arrived, one of the officers saw a handgun in the car. Police say for safety reasons Kemp was asked to get out of the car but as he began to get out, he armed himself with the gun. That’s when police say an officer shot Kemp.

Brown, who heard the shots fire says in light of recent shooting events, guns seem to be a part of a bigger issue. He says, “The guns are gonna be here no matter what. You know they are whether people in different countries are making them. They’re coming over here in some way guns seem to be an issue but in my opinion it’s the people.”

It’s also times like these when Brown says violence becomes a stark reminder of the vulnerability Evansville residents continue to face. He says, “Evansville seems like its getting worse. You know it’s horrible you know especially when you have kids. You know that’s scary. I would like to get out of this neighborhood.”

