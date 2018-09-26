Evansville Resident Wins Big in Hoosier Lottery

An individual from the Evansville area won big in the Hoosier Lottery.

The winner purchased their ticket at the VCK Foodmart at 4301 Pollock Avenue and won the Cash 5 Hoosier Lottery Drawing jackpot of $700,001.

This marks the second Cash 5 winner to come from the Evansville area in the last two months.

The first winner was an individual that won $500,000 after buying a ticket from the Sunoco on Highway 66 in Newburgh.

As of right now, the winner of the $700,001 has not identified themselves.

Comments

comments