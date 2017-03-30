44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Resident Sentenced After Drug Charge Arrest

March 30th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville resident has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars on drug charges.

Jeremiah Erickson went to trial when he was accused of sending drugs through the mail.

Erickson appealed his conviction and the sentence.

He argued that his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated with the evidence used against him.

The Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed with Erickson.

He reportedly confessed to an undercover officer that he had been mailing drugs.

This confession is what led to Erickson’s arrest.

Comments

comments

