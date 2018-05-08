Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Rescue Mission Re Opens 3rd Thrift Store May 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Rescue Mission will unveil its Oak Hill Road Thrift Store’s new and ehanced sales floor where visitors will pick from a wide variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture, and other items that directly benefit the Evansville Rescue Mission. Store visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments prepared by the Evansville Rescue Mission kitchen staff throughout the days activities.

Each of Evansville Rescue Mission’s three thrift stores (located in Evansville) generate more than $275,000 to help support ERM’s homeless service programming such as daily meals, nightly shelter, and other critical needed services for the Tri-State’s less fortunate. Also, participants at Evansville Rescue Mission’s long term P.A.C.E.S program allows those clietns to spend time at each of ERM thrift stores for work therapy also while gaining transferable skills necessary for viable employment.

