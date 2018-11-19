Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Rescue Mission Preparing Food Baskets For 1,700 Tri-State Families November 19th, 2018 Amanda Porter Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Rescue Mission is filling up the Old National Events Plaza with everything needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

More than 1,700 Tri-State families will be receiving food baskets filled with turkey, macaroni, green beans, stuffing mix, and more during the 96th annual Gobbler Gathering.

After a chapel service, a food assembly line will run several times through out the day to help Tri-State families celebrate the holiday with a full table.

“Families will be walking away with 40 to 50 items worth of food in a makeshift box donated by Vincennes’ Packaging Corporation of America,” says Evansville Rescue Mission vice president of development Chris-Michael Morrison.

“40 plus schools have donated their time and collection efforts as well as churches, businesses, and it’s just to me a testament of how generous and how giving our Tri-State is.”

Donations of stuffing mix and 14 ounces of canned yams are still needed, as well as infant coats and accessories for the Coats For Kiddo’s Drive.

The Evansville Rescue Mission is accepting donations until 8 p.m. Monday.

Distribution times for the Gobbler Gathering at Old National Bank Events Plaza are 10 a.m., Noon, 2, 4, and 6 p.m.

