Evansville Rescue Mission Opens Centennial Center That Will Provide 18 Transitional Living Spaces

Work on the new Evansville Rescue Mission is moving along quite well, but there’s still more work to be done. 44News got a first look inside at the new Centennial Center.

“The room, how new everything is, how much this is going to help the next group of guys that do need it. This is going to be something that will be a strong point for our ministry for many years to come,” says Evansville Rescue Mission staff member Kevin Cagle.

The new Centennial Center in Evansville is closer to being completed which will give those in need another resource in the city.

The center will have a great room for chapel services, a community meeting space, and a free bread tent in the cold weather months.

It’s a project ERM has been working on for nearly 3 years.

“It’s great to have Mayor Winnecke with us to know that he supports what we do and to know that our city and county officials support us,” says ERM president and CEO Tracy Gorman.

ERM officials say they will be able to help more people in need in the Tri-State.

The new center costing nearly one point five million dollars is said to create a safe, inviting environment in their Mission Ground’s Cafe for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“We wanted to make available was a place where the individuals that we serve, the individuals that currently do not have a home can come, they can relax, they can surf the internet, they can play games and socialize,” says Gorman.

Even though the 10,000 square foot center is nearly finished, the organization still needs $480,000.

That money will support a transitional living unit helping people segway into more opportunities for success.

There will be 18 living spaces for applicants who have completed ERM’S programming.

“And then they will have a life development plan they are following so by the time they leave here they will have a place of residence, they will have a job, a car, a savings account,” says Gorman.

Click here to learn how to volunteer, or donate to the Evansville Rescue Mission.

