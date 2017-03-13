Evansville Rescue Mission Increases Security After Shooting

Ronnie Ricketts is behind bars after allegedly firing shots into the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Ricketts bypassed security check-points, shot out a window, and walked through the broken glass.

According to police, Ricketts pointed one of his guns at a man’s face and then walked away when the victim put his hands up.

Officials say extra security measures are being put in place with the future installation of bullet proof glass and having an off-duty armed police officer on site.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments