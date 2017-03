The Evansville Rescue Mission has a new location.

The Rescue Mission will have a donation truck at Living Word Christian Church in Newburgh.

The Rescue Mission accepts gently used furniture, clothing, appliances, and non-perishable food items.

The truck will be open for donations Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The truck will also be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

