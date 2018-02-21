Evansville Rescue Mission Expands Homeless Shelter

It is nothing short of a philanthropic effort to keep the homeless numbers down. Officials from the Evansville Rescue Mission say the upcoming centennial center will help place their footprint in the community. While this year marks one hundred years of service for the Evansville Rescue Mission group, members have been giving homeless men a place to stay since 1917. The president of the shelter says his goal is to keep the homeless away from harsh weather elements and provide protection. As well as help decrease the number of homeless men in Evansville by opening more doors. He says, “There’s a lot of things that need to be done across our country to bring those numbers down and what we wanna do is just help the best we can for those that are here in the tri-state and we really do believe that this facility will help us administer to some of those individuals.”

The centennial center is the latest effort by the mission to carry out that goal. Inside, there’s a day shelter, a multi purpose auditorium and 20 transitional housing units for graduates from its long term education program. Mission President and CEO Tracy Gorman says he hopes to continue traditions that the mission group has by hosting them inside of the new building. Gorman says,”We have a bread tent where we give free bread away on our parking lot. We will be able to move that indoors, do it all year round and there will be a lot of items we will be able to use with this facility that we aren’t even aware of yet.”

Officials say the new building will sit directly across from the Evansville Rescue Mission’s residence center. One more resource for men in need to change their lives.

Construction for the centennial center will begin this spring and is expected to wrap up by fall.

Comments

comments