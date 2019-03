Evansville Rescue Mission celebrates the completion of its Centennial Center Tuesday.

After a year of construction, the multi-purpose room is complete, and it will be used as a community center for everyone and also provide housing for the homeless.

There are 20 private rooms for graduates of Evansville Rescue Mission’s PACES program.

The Centennial Center will allow ERM to help more people in the community.

On Sunday, March 10th an official dedication will be held at the Centennial Center.

Comments

comments