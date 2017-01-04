Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Rescue Mission Announces Its Four New Board Officers January 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Rescue Mission announces its four new Board Officers. These Board Officers will lead the organizations 12-member Board of Directors for a two-year term, beginning in 2017 through the end of 2018.

Kyle Rudolph will serve as the Chairman. He is a Memorial High School graduate, who has been on ERM’s Board Directors since 2010.

Marti Thornbury will serve as the Vice-Chairperson. Thornbury is an Insurance Marketing Specialist for ONI Risk Partners, and a graduate from the University of Evansville. She has been on ERM’s Board of Director’s since 2011.

Daniel Bugher will serve as the Secretary. Bugher is the Vice President of Customer Experience for Vectren Corporation, and graduated from Butler University. He has served on the Board of Directors since 2011.



Mark Keneipp will be the treasurer and is the Reliability Excellence Consultant for Keneipp Consulting, LLC. Keneipp is also a graduate of UE and has served on the Board Directors since 2010.

ERM, founded in 1917, has served to shelter homeless men and provides emergency services for the general public.

