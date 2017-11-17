Evansville Regional Airport Receives National Recognition

The Evansville Regional Airports is gaining national recognition. It received two national awards for excellence in marketing, communications and customer service during the Airports Council International-North America’s (ACI-NA) 2017 Marketing and Communications Conference in St. Louis. The awards gala was held on Tuesday, November 7th.

EVV took top honors, winning first place in the Special Events category for its aviation-inspired Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) summer camp partnership with cMoe. This camp partnership has helped more than 150 area students foster a love for aviation, igniting interest in aviation and aeronautical careers.

The collaborative STEM camp partnership also scored EVV a second place award in the Community Education and Outreach category.

EVV was picked from more than 300 entries in 19 categories submitted by airports throughout the U.S. and Canada.

These awards recognize the quality of work, abundance of talent and creativity in the airport industry’s marketing and communications field.

ACI awards are considered the highest marketing achievements an airport can receive in the industry.

