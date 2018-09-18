Evansville Regional Airport Receives $1.77 Million Grant

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $586 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, and Evansville will benefit from some of the money.

The grant from the FAA includes a $1.77 million award to Evansville Regional Airport to enhance its terminal building.

“These Airport Improvement Grants are investments in our country’s critical infrastructure,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. “This grant is a down payment to ensure that the Evansville Airport remains an economic engine as demand grows.”

The $586 in airport infrastructure grants is the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in AIP funding.

Airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

The complete listing of grants can be seen by clicking here.

Comments

comments