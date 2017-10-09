Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Regional Airport Plans to Expand Parking Lot October 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Regional Airport officials were also part of Monday’s Site Review hearing.

They’re looking to expand the long term parking lots at the airport, but a few more steps need to be taken before that.

The committee says they need to address the size of the trees and the current drainage system in the parking lots.

This is part of the overall expansion of the airport, including the exterior and interior.

Right now, developers are doing long term parking counts to see if there’s a need to expand the lots.

The expansion projects are expected to wrap up by next summer.

